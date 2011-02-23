Find A Super Cheap Flight With Hipmunk For iPhone

Photo: Hipmunk

Hipmunk, the user-friendly startup that lets you find the cheapest flight, just released an iPhone app that lets you search its database on the go.The interface will be familiar to anyone who has used Hipmunk before. Just set your origin, destination, and dates of departure and return and Hipmunk will send you a beautiful interactive infographic that will help you choose the best flight for you.



The iPhone app will let you sort flights by price, duration, departure time, and number of transfers with a neat pinch and zoom scrolling feature that helps you visualise the pros and cons of each.

After you’ve selected a flight you are directed to the website where the deal was found (either the airline’s site or a travel site like Orbitz) so you can complete your purchase.

The app and service are completely free. We’ll show you how to use it, but first make sure you download Hipmunk to your iOS device here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.