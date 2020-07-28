How to use the 'hands-free' recording feature on Instagram to film a video without holding your phone

tolgart/Getty Images Instagram’s hands-free feature makes recording longer videos easy.

You can use the “hands-free” feature on Instagram to record videos without needing to hold down the record button.

Instagram’s hands-free recording feature is incredibly helpful if you’re recording a longer video, and can’t hold your phone the entire time.

You can find the hands-free option alongside the other filters at the bottom of Instagram’s recording screen.

If you want to record a video, but don’t want to hold the record button for minutes at a time, you can use the hands-free option on Instagram. It’s easy to activate, and you can start and stop the video at any time.

You may find this option especially helpful if you plan to record a video that requires you to step away from your phone, like if you want to film at a distance or for an extended period of time.

Here’s how to do it using the Instagram app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to use the hands-free recording feature on

Instagram



1. Open the Instagram app.

2. From your newsfeed, access the camera by tapping the camera icon in the upper-left. You can also swipe right on your Instagram feed.

3. While on the “Normal” filter screen, swipe to the right through the filters on the bottom of the screen until you reach the hands-free option. It will be labelled with an orange and pink recording button.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The hands-free record button is labelled with an orange and pink gradient record button.

4. Press this button when you’re ready to start the recording.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Each frame is 15 seconds long, and you can watch them load as you record.

5. Tap the stop button when you’re done recording. Each 15-second chunk of your video will be displayed at the bottom of the screen – tap them to make changes.

6. Select “Next” to share this recording with your Story or send it to individual accounts via a direct message.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A completed recording using the hands-free option.

