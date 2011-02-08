How To Use Groupon's Mobile App And Save With Local Deals

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

New to Groupon? Don’t worry, we got you covered.Groupon already has plenty of exposure, but expect to see more people signing up after yesterday’s controversial Super Bowl commercial.



This deal-of-the-day company offers localised coupons for different cities all around the country.

We took a look at their mobile app. Here’s our walkthrough on how to start saving money immediately.

Just visit their mobile app page and install the proper app for your device.

