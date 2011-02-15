HOW TO: Jailbreak Your Verizon iPhone 4

Photo: WonderHowTo

Now that the iPhone 4 made its way to Verizon, there’s a whole new crowd of smartphone users that are looking for jailbreak methods. And GreenPois0n has come to the rescue (yet again).The Chronic Dev Team recently pushed out GreenPois0n RC5.4 for both Mac and Windows machines. And this new update allows all of you iPhone newbies, or anyone running iOS 4.2.6, to unlock their phones for Cydia support and customisation.



The best thing about this? Verizon iPhone 4 users have new phones, which means there’s no risk in accidentally deleted something, because there’s virtually no personalised content already stored on the device. Nothing that can’t be fixed later, anyway.

But this jailbreak is relatively easy to perform. You don’t need to restore the phone before jailbreaking— just plug it in, update it to the 4.2.6 firmware and apply the jailbreak.

For a detailed, step-by-step tutorial, check out the how-to guide by Aasim.

But if you like the visual aide that videos provide, watch the full details below.

