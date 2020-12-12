How to use the 'Green Screen' effect on TikTok to add custom backgrounds to your videos

- You can use the “Green Screen” feature on TikTok to incorporate customisable backgrounds into your videos.
- The background can be a still image, or a video from your mobile device’s camera roll.
- TikTok lets you customise other effects along with your custom image background, including a tile effect, and augmented reality effects.
With more and more people turning to video calls and social media for social interaction, virtual backgrounds have grown in popularity.
That’s why when you use the social media app TikTok, which has over two billion downloads and 100 million US users, you might want to make the most of your camera-presence by incorporating a fun, custom background.
Fortunately, you can do just that with the video app’s “Green Screen” effect.
Here’s how to make your next TikTok extra special with the “Green Screen” effect.
How to use ‘Green Screen’ on TikTok
1. Open the TikTok app on your mobile device.
- If you don’t already have TikTok, you can download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
2. Tap the plus “+” sign in the middle of the bottom row of options.
3. Tap “Effects” to the left of the red “Record” button.
4. Tap “Green Screen,” next to the “New,” and “Trending” categories.
5. Upload your image by pressing the plus “+” icon, and select your photo or video. Or, select from TikTok’s library of backgrounds.
You’re all set. You can experiment with different types of green screens, including ones where you have a tiled background, or augmented reality features.
