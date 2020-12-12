How to use the 'Green Screen' effect on TikTok to add custom backgrounds to your videos

Images By Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images

You can use the “Green Screen” feature on TikTok to incorporate customisable backgrounds into your videos.

The background can be a still image, or a video from your mobile device’s camera roll.

TikTok lets you customise other effects along with your custom image background, including a tile effect, and augmented reality effects.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

With more and more people turning to video calls and social media for social interaction, virtual backgrounds have grown in popularity.

That’s why when you use the social media app TikTok, which has over two billion downloads and 100 million US users, you might want to make the most of your camera-presence by incorporating a fun, custom background.

Fortunately, you can do just that with the video app’s “Green Screen” effect.

Here’s how to make your next TikTok extra special with the “Green Screen” effect.

How to use ‘Green Screen’ on TikTok



1. Open the TikTok app on your mobile device.

If you don’t already have TikTok, you can download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Tap the plus “+” sign in the middle of the bottom row of options.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Whatever tab you’re under in TikTok, the ‘+’ icon for adding a TikTok will be front and centre at the bottom of your screen.

3. Tap “Effects” to the left of the red “Record” button.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The effects button will change its cosmetic appearance based on the last effect you used in TikTok.

4. Tap “Green Screen,” next to the “New,” and “Trending” categories.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Select the ‘Green Screen’ tab.

5. Upload your image by pressing the plus “+” icon, and select your photo or video. Or, select from TikTok’s library of backgrounds.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap the plus ‘+’ sign to add your own image or video.

You’re all set. You can experiment with different types of green screens, including ones where you have a tiled background, or augmented reality features.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.