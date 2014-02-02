How To Use Google To Search A Single Website

Sometimes you need to find stuff on the web and you basically know where to look: one particular website. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could just search that one website?

Google has a secret feature called “site:” that let’s you do exactly that. It’s not a new feature. In fact, it’s almost as old as Google itself. But some years ago, Google basically hid it. Today to search one site, you have to precisely type the “site:” command.

For instance, let’s say you find to find all the listings for iPhone 5 on eBay. Or you want to search Microsoft’s technical support pages to find out what’s making your Windows PC slow. Or you’re looking for a specific article you once read on the New York Times.

To search a single website.

1. Type “site:” into the Google search bar.

2. Type the name of the website you want to search, but remove the “http://” and the “www.” Make sure you include the full name, including the .com or .edu. or .org.

3. Type the search term you are looking for.

So, to use Google to search eBay for the iPhone 5, your search would look like this.

Protip: click on the “Images” or “Videos” tab to find just photos or videos involving your search term on that single website.

So there you have it. The next time you get frustrated when looking for a single piece of information that you know is stored on a particular website, Google “site:” search is probably your answer.

