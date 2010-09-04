How To Use Google's Cool New "Priority Inbox" With Your Company's Email

Google introduced a cool new feature this week called “Priority Inbox,” which tries to intelligently filter the important email from the less-important email in your inbox.



It’s now live for all Gmail.com users, but companies (and individuals) using Google Apps for their email can actually access the feature, too.

How?

One of your domain administrators needs to go into Google’s Apps control panel and turn on a feature called “Enable pre-release features,” under “Domain Settings.”

Once that’s turned on, Priority Inbox will become available in Gmail, in red text in the upper-right corner of your window. (It might take several minutes to activate. You may have to log out and log in for it to kick in, too.)

(If you’re not using Google Apps for your company’s email — if Gmail isn’t your corporate webmail — you won’t be able to access this feature at all.)

Click here to see how Priority Inbox works >

