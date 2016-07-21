Google's new Arts and Culture app is like a museum in your pocket -- here's how to use it

Google released its Arts and Culture app Tuesday and it could seriously change how we interact with art.

The app makes it super easy to view and learn about different works of art. You can search by historical movements or artists, but you can also get more specific and search by the kind of medium used, like ink or watercolor painting. It can be downloaded for iOS or Android.

Simply tap the tool bar on the left side of the app to view the different browsing topics.

If you find something you like, it will even tell you what museum it’s in.

But you can also search by place if you want to see the art that’s immediately available to you.

Everything you view on the app can be saved to your Favourites for viewing later.

If you have Google Cardboard, you can use the app to take virtual tours. You could see what a temple looked like when it was first built or step inside a piece of art.

But the coolest feature of the app is yet to come. Eventually, you’ll be able to take a photo of a painting and the app will give you information about the art your viewing.

It may be time to start saying goodbye to those massive audio tour guide sets.

NOW WATCH: The psychology behind how Google builds the perfect team



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.