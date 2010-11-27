How To Use Google Voice For iPhone

Photo: Mashable

After a wait that was far too long, Google Voice finally arrived on the iPhone this month.There was a nice web app before, but this is much better.



Google Voice is a free service that acts a messenger service for your phone. When you sign up, you are given a brand new phone number that can be forwarded to your cell, office, or home phone.

Your voicemails are all stored online, and are automatically translated to text so you can read them instead of wasting minutes on your cell plan. (They can also be forwarded to your e-mail).

Since Google Voice gives you unlimited text messages, you can use it as an alternative to your current texting plan. The new iPhone app works great with texting, especially when you set up push notifications to alert you of new text messages. (It even plays the same familiar sounds when you get one).

Before we begin the tour, click here to download the free Google Voice app from the App Store.

