How To Use Google To Keep Track Of Your Online Shopping Sprees

Doing a lot of online shopping for the holidays?

Google gives you a quick and easy way to keep track of what you’ve purchased through your Gmail account. Instead of sorting through your inbox and checking each receipt individually, you can Google “my purchases” and Google will access data from your email. If you’ve ordered something recently, Google will even give you info about when your packages are scheduled to arrive.

Here’s what it looks like:

You can also make your results more specific, by Googling “My purchases from Amazon” or “My purchases August 2014” or “My purchases dress.”

This system doesn’t seem to work for every web site (something that I just ordered today from a smaller e-commerce site didn’t show up), but it’s an easy way to take stock of your recent shopping sprees.

(Hat-tip to Google Operating Systems, where we first found this trick.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.