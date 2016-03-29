There's a super-simple way to find your lost smartphone hidden in Google

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty.

Losing your smartphone is one of life’s enduring struggles.

Sure, it’s not exactly consequential in the grand scheme of things.

But it sure is frustrating when you need to make a call or check something and it’s nowhere to be found.

Luckily, Google has built a way to quickly easily locate misplaced phones — read on to check it out.

It's really very simple: First, head on over to Google, and make sure you're signed in to the Google account registered to your phone. Google Then, search: 'Where's my phone?' Aly Weisman/Business Insider A map appears ... BI ... And shortly afterwards, your phone's location! BI It can be a godsend if you misplace your phone on a night out. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider It's part of Google's device manager. If you click through, you can also remotely lock the phone, or wipe its contents altogether. BI And sorry iPhone users: The 'where's my phone' Google trick only works if you have an Android smartphone. Justin Sullivan/Getty. Yes, the iPhone does has a similar tool for locating your iPhone using iCloud. But it's not as neat and easy as Android's -- it's right there in Google!

