There's a super-simple way to find your lost smartphone hidden in Google

Losing your smartphone is one of life’s enduring struggles.
Sure, it’s not exactly consequential in the grand scheme of things.
But it sure is frustrating when you need to make a call or check something and it’s nowhere to be found.
Luckily, Google has built a way to quickly easily locate misplaced phones — read on to check it out.
It's really very simple: First, head on over to Google, and make sure you're signed in to the Google account registered to your phone.
It's part of Google's device manager. If you click through, you can also remotely lock the phone, or wipe its contents altogether.
