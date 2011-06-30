Delete Gmail From Your iPhone: Google Sync Does It Better

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
Most people press “Gmail” during the iPhone e-mail setup process without knowing that Google offers a much better (and undercover) way to get email on your iPhone.Setting up your iPhone to use Google Sync will make you a much happier person, because Google Sync can keep your contacts, calendars, and emails from Google all neat, tidy, and in sync between your computer and your iPhone.
Email works in your Mail app, just like it used to.
So what are you getting, exactly?
Before, you could sync Google Calendar using the default Gmail set-up, but you couldn’t sync more than one calendar.
Before, you could get email using the default Gmail set-up, but you couldn’t get emails instantly via Push (like on a Blackberry).
Maybe most importantly, Google Sync sticks all your Google Contacts on your iPhone so you don’t have to worry about syncing them with a cable to your computer via an address book app.
So, Google Sync basically is a free Microsoft Exchange Server for individuals, and it’s dead simple to set up. It’s everything MobileMe tried, and failed miserably to do.
We’ll give you a quick step by step guide to setting up Google Sync on your iPhone.
Don't worry. We'll show you how to safely get rid of your old Gmail account on your iPhone in a bit.
BEFORE YOU GET STARTED: Like any work email address you have using Microsoft Exchange Server, using Google Sync will disable you from deleting emails when you don't have an internet connection (when you're on a plane, in the subway, etc). It hasn't been a big inconvenience for us, but it's obviously a tradeoff (Sync adds great features) and something to consider.
More specifically, Microsoft Exchange Server won't allow you to move emails between folders when you don't have an internet connection.
We'll explain exactly what to put in each box:
Email: your full Gmail email address (ex. [email protected])
Domain: (leave this box blank)
Username: your full Gmail email address (ex. [email protected])
Password: the password you use to log into Gmail
Description: Gmail, or whatever you want it to be
Press 'Next' in the top right corner.
Here's where you decide what will get synced to your phone. If you don't use Google Calendar or don't use Google Contacts (within Gmail), you can turn it off.
If you are worried about battery life, change the Fetch settings to a less frequent interval. Set an interval for fetching emails, then scroll down to Advanced (not pictured).
Now to get rid of your old Gmail account on your iPhone... Tap your old Gmail account in your mail settings.
If you have several Google Calendars you want to sync, open Safari and navigate to m.google.com/sync
In your iPhone's Calendar app, tap the Calendars button in the top left corner to view your newly synced Google calendars
