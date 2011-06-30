Delete Gmail From Your iPhone: Google Sync Does It Better

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Most people press “Gmail” during the iPhone e-mail setup process without knowing that Google offers a much better (and undercover) way to get email on your iPhone.Setting up your iPhone to use Google Sync will make you a much happier person, because Google Sync can keep your contacts, calendars, and emails from Google all neat, tidy, and in sync between your computer and your iPhone.



Email works in your Mail app, just like it used to.

So what are you getting, exactly?

Before, you could sync Google Calendar using the default Gmail set-up, but you couldn’t sync more than one calendar.

Before, you could get email using the default Gmail set-up, but you couldn’t get emails instantly via Push (like on a Blackberry).

Maybe most importantly, Google Sync sticks all your Google Contacts on your iPhone so you don’t have to worry about syncing them with a cable to your computer via an address book app.

So, Google Sync basically is a free Microsoft Exchange Server for individuals, and it’s dead simple to set up. It’s everything MobileMe tried, and failed miserably to do.

We’ll give you a quick step by step guide to setting up Google Sync on your iPhone.

