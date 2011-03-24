HOW TO: Use Google Reader To Keep Up With Your favourite News Sites

Visiting site after site looking for news and interesting articles is a pain.



If you already have a list of websites you visit every day, why not use one web application to see them all at once with minimum distractions?

Using RSS (Really Simple Syndication) readers is the easiest way to strip down fluff to find the content you’re after. Most news sites and blogs have a feed that can plug in to any RSS reader.

Google Reader, like other Google Apps, is a dead-simple way to view all of your RSS feeds. In essence, it is the opposite of visiting visually striking and cluttered page pages you might be used to seeing.

Reader turns any website into a simple text and picture formula that you can browse through quickly.

With Google Reader, all you see is a clean list of headlines from your favourite sites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.