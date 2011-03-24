HOW TO: Use Google Reader To Keep Up With Your favourite News Sites

Visiting site after site looking for news and interesting articles is a pain.
If you already have a list of websites you visit every day, why not use one web application to see them all at once with minimum distractions?
Using RSS (Really Simple Syndication) readers is the easiest way to strip down fluff to find the content you’re after. Most news sites and blogs have a feed that can plug in to any RSS reader.
Google Reader, like other Google Apps, is a dead-simple way to view all of your RSS feeds. In essence, it is the opposite of visiting visually striking and cluttered page pages you might be used to seeing.
Reader turns any website into a simple text and picture formula that you can browse through quickly.
With Google Reader, all you see is a clean list of headlines from your favourite sites.
First thing to do is visit google.com/reader. If you don't have a Google login, it's definitely time to create one
If a website's homepage doesn't work (which some don't), go to the webpage and try to find a link to their RSS feed (which might be represented by an orange square logo).
Google Reader resides in the cloud, so you have access to all your feeds from any computer or mobile device.
Google has optimised Reader for just about every mobile operating system, and has even made some apps as well. Check out the official Google Reader app from the Android market or the web app for iOS devices at google.com/reader.
Check out Google's page for Reader keyboard shortcuts so you can navigate like a pro.
Some highlights include R for refresh, J for next item, K for previous item, and S to star an item.
Click the gear in the top right corner of Google Reader and click 'Reader Settings.'
Then, click the 'Subscriptions' tab and find a feed you would like to put in a folder. Click 'Add to a folder' on the right hand side and then 'Create a new folder.'
Once your new folder is created, you can either individually click on a feed and 'Add to a folder,' or you can add a few together by checking the boxes next to them and clicking 'More actions'--then clicking a folder you've already created.
Once you have all your favourite websites in Google Reader, plug your Google Reader account into a web app or mobile app for a pleasant visual experience
This Safari Extension (pictured) gives Google Reader a face lift with a Snow-Leopard feel to it, and this shortcut will add any site to Google reader with one click
Minimalist for Chrome adds customisable colour schemes and removes unwanted features and buttons from the Google Reader interface.
