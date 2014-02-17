This Secret Trick Lets You Use Google Maps When You're Offline

Google Maps has a secret feature that’s perfect for people who want to travel and escape the snow. Wired’s Pranav Dixit explained that Google Maps has an awesome secret feature that lets you find directions when you don’t have a strong connection to WiFi.

Here’s how you use it.

Download the app. On the main page, zoom in to one part of the map that you want to save for viewing offline.

Next, go up to the search bar and type in ‘OK Maps’ but make sure you remove the quotation marks. This can be done with voice commands as well.

It takes a few seconds to load but look down at the bottom of the screen to see the prompt ‘The on-screen map has been cached’.

Turn your phone on in Aeroplane mode. You’ll be able to see the spot on the map that was cached. Pinch the screen to zoom in and see restaurants and other attractions around the area you saved.

Leave this blue circle and try zooming in and out of areas outside of it. Specific details won’t appear when you pinch the screen in another area of the map. You’ll be able to browse important information within 10 miles of the map you saved when you don’t have a signal.

