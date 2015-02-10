This awesome trick lets you use Google Maps even when you're offline

Jillian D'Onfro

Since Google launched Maps ten years ago this week, the service has become completely increasingly ingrained in our lives.

One lesser-known Maps features is that you can download a part of a map to check out even when you don’t have mobile data or wi-fi. It’s especially handy for travellers, who often don’t have cell service.

Here’s how you use make it work:

First and foremost, download the Maps app. Then, either search for a location, like “New York City,” or zoom into a specific area that you want to save for viewing offline, and click the location box at the bottom of the screen:

In the top right corner, you’ll see three vertical dots. Click them, and you’ll see a “Save offline app” option:

Google will ask you what you want to call the new offline map:

Then, you can find all your saved maps by swiping right any time on the app and tapping “Your places”:

Viola! You’ll see your saved maps, and be able to find your way around even without cell service or wi-fi (you’ll still be able to see your location as a blue dot):

