Here's How To Use Google Docs Offline On Your Laptop

Google just launched offline mode for Google Docs, a new way to take your shared documents on the go even when you don’t have an internet connection.
You’ll need Google’s brilliant Chrome web browser to do it.
Unfortunately, you can’t edit documents yet, but you can view all of your documents without an internet connection, which is better than nothing.
Of course, you can always use products like Pages from Apple or Word from Microsoft to do your document editing offline, but the beauty of Google Docs is that all of your shared documents are hosted there.
Click through our quick how-to for getting Google Docs offline up and running.
As your Docs begin downloading to a temporary folder on your computer, you'll see arrows appear that indicate completed downloads.
Once you disconnect from the internet, visit docs.google.com and you'll see this new offline list of files.
