HOW TO: Use Google Docs To Collaborate With Others

Google Docs is a fully-fledged document and spreadsheet editor, and even an online storage depository.



But what makes Google Docs so useful are its unparalleled sharing capabilities, enabling users to not only share, but simultaneously edit documents while chatting about them.

We break down the ins and outs of Google Docs, showing you the basics but also highlighting our favourite features that can help you, your friends, or your office be more productive.

