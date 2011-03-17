HOW TO: Use Google Docs To Collaborate With Others

Google Docs is a fully-fledged document and spreadsheet editor, and even an online storage depository.
But what makes Google Docs so useful are its unparalleled sharing capabilities, enabling users to not only share, but simultaneously edit documents while chatting about them.
We break down the ins and outs of Google Docs, showing you the basics but also highlighting our favourite features that can help you, your friends, or your office be more productive.
When an invitee opens the document, you can watch them type (in real time!) and even chat with them by clicking the blue bar
REMEMBER: you can share and edit any of these aforementioned document types in REAL TIME with anybody!
Using this new feature, you have a few new collaboration tools at your disposal.
First, you can use @ symbols to mention co-workers so they know you're talking about their ideas, like on Twitter. Also, you can click a 'resolve' button once you've tackled a problem to minimize specific discussions to a separate 'Discussions' tab for revisiting later on.
Lastly, the new update features better email notifications for when people mention you, or when changes are made to a document.
