HOW TO: Use Google Calendar To Manage Your Different Schedules

Photo: ryantron via Flickr
Google Calendar revolutionised the notion of keeping all of your calendars in the cloud and sharing them with others.What does this mean for you? It means that you can have access to your calendar no matter which computer you’re on. It also means that by customising sharing privileges, friends and coworkers can add events to a team calendar.
But even with the power of Google Calendar, keeping track of several schedules can be difficult. In our guide, you’ll learn about a few tools Google offers to make it pretty easy. There aren’t too many bells and whistles and the interface is pretty basic (like most Google Apps), but it makes up for it in sheer usability and reliability.
Once you arrive at the Google Calendar screen, the first thing you'll want to do is create a calendar.
Here is the event creation screen where you have several options. Note that you can set a reminder, change calendars (if you have more than one), add guests (who will receive a notification), and set up logistics of the event like time, date, and repetition
Your calendar can get a bit messy if you have many events and calendars, but at least you've got it all down. Click any calendar on the left panel to quickly add or remove its events from view.
