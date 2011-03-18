HOW TO: Use Google Calendar To Manage Your Different Schedules

Photo: ryantron via Flickr

Google Calendar revolutionised the notion of keeping all of your calendars in the cloud and sharing them with others.What does this mean for you? It means that you can have access to your calendar no matter which computer you’re on. It also means that by customising sharing privileges, friends and coworkers can add events to a team calendar.



But even with the power of Google Calendar, keeping track of several schedules can be difficult. In our guide, you’ll learn about a few tools Google offers to make it pretty easy. There aren’t too many bells and whistles and the interface is pretty basic (like most Google Apps), but it makes up for it in sheer usability and reliability.

