How To Enable Gmail's Priority Inbox On iPhone

Photo: Google YouTube Channel

Gmail’s popular Priority Inbox feature has finally arrived on the iPhone’s web app, Google announced today.Priority Inbox detects which emails are likely to be most important to you and places them at the top of your inbox.



This will be especially useful for reading email on the iPhone’s smaller screen.

To use Priority Inbox on your iPhone, all you have to do is make sure it’s enabled on your desktop. From Gmail click Settings, Priority Inbox, and make sure the bubble next to Show Priority Inbox is filled in.

When you visit gmail.com in your iPhone’s web browser, tap the Menu button to view your Priority Inbox.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: Gmail

Want more Gmail tips? Follow Business Insider Tools on Twitter

And don’t miss: How To Sync You Google Contacts And Calendars With iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.