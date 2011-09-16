Here's How To Use Gmail Offline On Your Laptop

Once you're offline, you can compose and send emails, archive items, read up on emails, and anything else you'd normally do.

Sent emails will stick around in your Outbox until you reconnect, and emails you archive will disappear from your inbox.

Once you reconnect to the internet, the web app syncs everything, sends emails in your outbox, and archives emails you clicked archive for. It's that simple.

Want to make sure that none of the emails your computer temporarily stored get saved on your computer? Click here to check out Google's support document on deleting Chrome's temporary cache.