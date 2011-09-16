Here's How To Use Gmail Offline On Your Laptop

Photo: via Geeksugar
Google just launched Offline Gmail, a new app for Google’s Chrome web browser that makes it simple to take your emails on the go, even if you don’t have an internet connection.Of course, you can always use an email client like Apple Mail, Mozilla Thunderbird, or Microsoft Outlook, but these kinds of apps can suck up a ton of space on your computer.
Click through our quick how-to for getting Offline Gmail up and running.
First, you'll need Google's Chrome web browser. Then search for Offline Gmail in the Chrome Webstore.
Here's your Inbox, which looks a lot like the iPad's Gmail web app. Let the web app work for a few minutes as it saves mail for you to work with.
Once you're offline, you can compose and send emails, archive items, read up on emails, and anything else you'd normally do.
Sent emails will stick around in your Outbox until you reconnect, and emails you archive will disappear from your inbox.
Once you reconnect to the internet, the web app syncs everything, sends emails in your outbox, and archives emails you clicked archive for. It's that simple.
Want to make sure that none of the emails your computer temporarily stored get saved on your computer? Click here to check out Google's support document on deleting Chrome's temporary cache.
