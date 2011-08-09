THE ULTIMATE GMAIL GUIDE: Here's Everything You Need To Know To Get The Most Out Of Our favourite Email Service

Photo: Lifehacker
In addition to all the standard features such as Inbox, Tags, and tons of storage, Gmail is constantly evolving.There are dozens of optional features that Google has added under Gmail Labs.
And third-party developers love creating their own personal tweaks to Gmail.
We’ve written about Gmail a lot. From new features, to our favourite tips, here’s everything you need to know about the best email service around:
- Our 6 favourite Gmail Labs features
- Gmail’s new Outlook-like preview pane
- Google adds more options for sorting your Priority Inbox
- How to get the new Gmail theme right now
- How to get Gmail, Google contacts, and calendars on your iPhone
- This free Gmail service will tell your contacts when you’re too swamped to respond
- Gmail adds a new social widget
- How to chat between AIM and Google with one account
- How to add your own wallpaper to Gmail
- How to stop Gmail from automatically adding contacts to your address book
- How to get Gmail’s Priority Inbox on your iPhone
