How to use GIFs on Gboard to better express yourself in messages

Vladimka production/Shutterstock You can use GIFs on Gboard to replace a long text you would have typed up.

You can use GIFs on Gboard to deliver your thoughts to others in an animated form.

Gboard, Google’s keyboard app, provides users a selection of GIFs from pre-existing categories as well as the option to search for a GIF using keywords.

Animated GIFs have become common on social media as a way of expressing thoughts and feelings, often referencing pop culture in the process. Gboard, Google’s keyboard app, has GIF compatibility built into it as well. Here’s how you can use GIFs on Gboard to better deliver your thoughts to your friends.

How to use GIFs on Gboard

1. From your mobile device’s home screen, tap on the messaging app of your choice.

2. Tap on the user to whom you want to send a GIF.

3. Tap in the text box where you would normally type a message. This will pull up the Gboard.

4. Tap on “GIF” in the bar above the keyboard, underneath the text box.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap on ‘GIF.’

5. Tap on the GIF you want to send. If you’re having trouble finding a GIF, you can also utilise the search bar. Just type a keyword associated with the kind of GIF you want into the search bar and results relating to that keyword will appear.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Search through the GIF collection.

Keep in mind that once you tap on a GIF, it will be sent to the other person automatically, so be careful when swiping through your options.

