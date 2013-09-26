This Is The Best App For Taking Selfies

For the last month or so, we’ve had a photo app called Frontback on our radar. Despite the over-saturation of the photo-sharing space, it seems to be catching fire. It’s had

200,000 downloads recently. Why?

Maybe because it takes the embarrassment — or at least reduces the egomania — out of snapping a selfie.

The idea is simple: You take a picture of whatever you’re looking at with the back camera of your phone and then get yourself in on the fun by snapping a selfie with the front camera. The app automatically stitches the two together, one on top of the other. So, “Thing,” followed by your reaction to said “Thing.” Your selfies become more meaningful because a Frontback image will show people what inspired the selfie in the first place.

We decided to try it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.