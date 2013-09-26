This Is The Best App For Taking Selfies

For the last month or so, we’ve had a photo app called Frontback on our radar. Despite the over-saturation of the photo-sharing space, it seems to be catching fire. It’s had
200,000 downloads recently. Why?
Maybe because it takes the embarrassment — or at least reduces the egomania — out of snapping a selfie.
The idea is simple: You take a picture of whatever you’re looking at with the back camera of your phone and then get yourself in on the fun by snapping a selfie with the front camera. The app automatically stitches the two together, one on top of the other. So, “Thing,” followed by your reaction to said “Thing.” Your selfies become more meaningful because a Frontback image will show people what inspired the selfie in the first place.
We decided to try it out.
As a new user, you're encouraged to find your friends who are already using Frontback, or invite them to join.
And the fun begins! Take a photo of whatever super-cool thing you see. These radishes look ravishing.
Once you're satisfied, write up a caption and then share, with options to push the post to other social media platforms.
Every frontback you look at will have a little heart right in the middle so you can like it. A tad distracting, but kind of cute.
Like most sharing apps, Frontback allows you to view the content of the people you're following, the people that are following you, and your own profile.
When you're looking at your, or anyone else's, profile, you can only see one full frontback on the screen at a time.
