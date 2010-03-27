How To Use Foursquare To Boost Sales At Your Retail Business

Foursquare cofounders Naveen Selvadurai and Dennis Crowley

Location-based social networking apps like Foursquare are some of the hottest mobile trends of 2010. More than 500,000 people have joined Foursquare alone, and that number is growing fast.But Foursquare is hoping the 1.4 million businesses it lists could end up the real winners.



How? Because apps like Foursquare are new opportunities to promote your business and build stronger relationships with your customers.

(Don’t know anything about Foursquare? Click here to learn more about what it’s all about.)

Rewarding returning customers is nothing new, but stamping that “frequent customer” card has never been all that fun.

Foursquare aims to take things to a new level. It not only lets you to offer promotions for new customers, frequent customers, and your best customer (the “Mayor”) — it encourages new business as your clients share their location and the sweet deals they’ve discovered there with their friends. And because it’s on a mobile phone, it’s cool.

Not sure where to start? We’ve collected a list of ways to get in on this hot trend.

