Here's How To Use Foursquare's New Recommendation Engine

Foursquare launched an update to its iPhone and Android apps last night that includes a new recommendation engine and easier way for venues to promote specials at their location.



The recommendation feature mines the check in history of you and your friends to find similar venues you may enjoy.

You’ll also be able to see tips your friends left at that venue to help make your decision easier. It’s very similar to the way Facebook has started making recommendations for websites: it finds places your friends enjoy instead of relying solely on an algorithm.

We tested out Foursquare’s new features today. You can get the update for free on iPhone and Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.