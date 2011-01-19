A Tour of FlyerTalk: The Ultimate App For Inside Travel Information

Packed with useful tips

Photo: FlyerTalk for iPhone

We found a great resource for travellers in need of expert advice.



The iPhone app and online community FlyerTalk prides itself as a source for frequent travellers to share tips and tricks for getting the most out of your next business trip.

At its core, FlyerTalk is just a message board. But what it lacks in style, it makes up in content.

FlyerTalk stands out because of its insider information. We found tips not only from seasoned travel pros, but also industry insiders like pilots and flight attendants.

The community is lively, responsive, and helpful. There are tips on getting upgrades on flights, scoring the most miles on each airline, and finding the best airport clubs.

And that’s just scratching the surface of what we found.

The iPhone app is free in the App Store. It’s perfect for quick reference on the go.

If you’re not travelling, you can access the forums online here. It’s not as easy to use as the iPhone app, but it is better for writing longer posts.

