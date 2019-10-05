How to use the flashlight on your Samsung Galaxy S10, and rearrange your icons to make it easier to find

Henry Nicholls/Reuters You can turn on your Galaxy S10’s flashlight with just a swipe and a tap.

To use the flashlight on your Samsung Galaxy S10, go to your Notification bar.

You can also rearrange the icons in your Galaxy S10’s Notification bar to make the Flashlight easier to find.

The list of tools inside a Galaxy S10 is massive – it has a camera, a map, a calculator, and even a gaming console.

You can also add “flashlight” to that list, because you can turn on the Galaxy S10′s camera flash at any time, and use it as a flashlight to find your way around in the dark.

It’s always just one swipe away in the phone’s Notification bar.

How to use the flashlight on the Samsung Galaxy S10



1. From any screen – even if the Galaxy S10 is locked – swipe down from the top of the screen. You should see your notification bar with a row of quick settings icons at the top. If the screen is locked, you’ll only see the icons.

2. Find and tap the Flashlight icon.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Flashlight icon is easy to identify because it looks exactly like a traditional flashlight.

3. If you don’t see the flashlight in the first row, pull down on the divider between the icons and notifications to display more rows of icons. Tap the Flashlight when it appears.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Flashlight might be in a lower row, so you may need to pull the icons down to see more to find it.

4. When you no longer need a flashlight, pull down the Notification Bar and tap the Flashlight icon a second time to turn it off.

How to move the Flashlight to the top row of the Notification bar



If you find that you use the Flashlight a lot and it’s buried in one of the lower rows of icons in the Notification bar, you can easily move it to a more convenient location.

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen to display the Notification bar. Swipe down a second time to display only the icons.

2. Tap the three vertical dots at the top right of the screen and then tap “Button order” in the pop-up menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can change the icon order using the three-dot menu.

3. Tap and hold the Flashlight icon for a second, and then drag it to a new location. You can rearrange all of your icons in this way.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you use the Flashlight frequently, consider moving it to the top row of icons.

4. When you’re finished, tap “Done.”

