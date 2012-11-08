How To Use Fire, Yes Fire, To Charge Your iPhone

Actually it’s pretty easy.



You just buy a $130 stove, called the BioLite.

It burns kindling and has a USB port on the side.

We learned about it because there’s Brian X. Chen story about BioLite setting up the stove around parts of metro New York during the Sandy aftermath.

Also, this thing has some very positive ramifications for the third world.

Here’s the gadget by itself:

And here’s the stove charging an iPhone:

One more to show the stove’s size:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.