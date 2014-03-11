How Friends Can Let You Access Your Facebook Account If You Get Locked Out

If you find yourself locked out of your Facebook account — say, you’re a victim of being hacked — you can get back in with just a little help from your friends.

“Trusted Contacts” provides friends with passcodes that will let you access your account quickly and efficiently.

This is useful because hackers can access your account and change your log-in information that prevents Facebook from emailing you temporary passwords. Your friends will essentially be able to provide “spare keys” to your account.

Here’s how you use it.

Open your Facebook page. Go to the cog icon in the upper right and click “Settings.”

This is the general account settings menu. Scroll over and click “Security.”

These are your security settings. Scroll to the bottom of the screen, click edit and open “Trusted Contacts.” Select “Choose Trusted Contacts.”

You need to pick between three and five friends you can trust. If you ever get locked out of your account, these friends will have special access codes to help you get back in.

