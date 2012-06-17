How To Silence People On Facebook You Don't Want To Hear From Anymore

Photo: Guzman Lozano via Flickr

Your Facebook News Feed shows you updates from everyone you’re friends with, no matter how close you are to them.You don’t care about them.



But you do care about your close friends, and now Facebook lets you see only the things they post and do.

It’s aptly called Close Friends. We’ll show you how it works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.