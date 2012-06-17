How To Silence People On Facebook You Don't Want To Hear From Anymore

Photo: Guzman Lozano via Flickr
Your Facebook News Feed shows you updates from everyone you’re friends with, no matter how close you are to them.You don’t care about them.
But you do care about your close friends, and now Facebook lets you see only the things they post and do.
It’s aptly called Close Friends. We’ll show you how it works.
Here's the Close Friends feed. The Close Friends feed only features updates from the friends you nominate as your close ones.
On the right side of the page there's a list of your Close Friends. Type a name and hit enter to add someone to the list.
Close Friend notifications: On the top right, you can toggle Close Friend notifications on and off. Notifications come when a Close Friend posts, likes, or comments on something.
Bookmark your Close Friends feed, not facebook.com. So when you go to Facebook, you'll see your close friends' activity and only your close friends' activity.
