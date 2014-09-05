How To Use Facebook's New Privacy Feature That Prevents You From Accidentally Sharing With The Wrong People

Facebook announced Thursday that it will be rolling out a new feature over the next few days called Privacy Checkup. It’s meant to help you make sure your posts are only being shared with people you would want to see it.

The tool is exactly as its name implies. Facebook will ask you to review the information that’s publicly available in your profile to verify that you’re ok with it. If not, you’ll be able to make changes right there.

Facebook announced this tool in May when it unveiled a handful of new privacy-focused features. For example, posts from first-time Facebook users will only be visible to Friends rather than Public unless that new user decides to change it.

Privacy Checkup will be rolling out over the next few days, so you may not see it on your timeline just yet. But here’s a quick look at how to use it so that you’re ready when it launches.

Click the privacy shortcut icon in the upper right corner of the page and select “Privacy Checkup.”

Here’s what the introduction looks like. Click “Let’s Do It” to get started.

First, Facebook reminds you who your posts are currently being shared with. Press “Next Step” if you’re satisfied with this setting, or click the drop down arrow to change it.

During any step in the process, you can click the “Learn More” button for more information.

Next, you’ll see which apps you’ve logged into Facebook with. From here, you can choose to delete those apps from your Facebook profile and change who sees those apps.

Third, Facebook shows you the personal information displayed on your profile and who can currently see it. Again, you can change who this information is visible to by clicking the drop down arrow. Click “Finish Up!” and you’re all set.

You’ll see this screen when you’re finished. You can return to Privacy Checkup any time to change these settings.

