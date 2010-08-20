How To Use Facebook Places

Facebook has launched its new location-based “check-in” service, Facebook Places.



It’s basically Facebook’s bare-bones version of Foursquare, a company that Facebook considered buying earlier this year.

After brief testing, it’s clear that Facebook has focused on building a service that’s very simple and works. It has plenty of time to add features and work out the kinks.

Given that most people have never heard of Foursquare and don’t use “check-in” apps yet, it’s too early to say that Facebook Places will be a big hit. But so far, it looks good.

Facebook Places is still not available for most accounts yet, but Facebook plans to activate it for everyone over a few days.

