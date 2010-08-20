How To Use Facebook Places

Facebook has launched its new location-based “check-in” service, Facebook Places.
It’s basically Facebook’s bare-bones version of Foursquare, a company that Facebook considered buying earlier this year.
After brief testing, it’s clear that Facebook has focused on building a service that’s very simple and works. It has plenty of time to add features and work out the kinks.
Given that most people have never heard of Foursquare and don’t use “check-in” apps yet, it’s too early to say that Facebook Places will be a big hit. But so far, it looks good.
Facebook Places is still not available for most accounts yet, but Facebook plans to activate it for everyone over a few days.
For the sake of this demo, we're using Facebook's iPhone app. Important: You need the newest update of the Facebook app from the iPhone App Store.
We're presented with a list of nearby places. (You may be asked if Facebook has permission to access your location. Give it permission if you want to use Places.) We select Starbucks Coffee.
First, we tap the map to make sure this is the right Starbucks. Unlike Foursquare, Facebook doesn't tell you the address or cross streets. (It should.)
You may see a warning like this, informing you that your friends can see where you are after you check in. This is Facebook's attempt to squash privacy concerns before they appear. (You can always adjust your Places privacy settings later.)
I add a comment, reflecting the reality that Jay isn't here with me -- he's actually at the office. (Don't do this at home!)
The arrow button in the upper-right corner gives you some tools, to mark if a venue is incorrect or out of business.
If a venue isn't in the list of nearby places, you can add it by tapping the + sign in the upper-right corner of this list view.
It'll ask you for the name of the place and a description, and will verify the location on a map. Here's a warning you'll see, in case you get second thoughts about putting your home address or other personally revealing info into a Places listing.
Note that you don't HAVE to use the iPhone app for this -- the touch.facebook.com mobile web site will work.
