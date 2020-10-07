How to use Facebook's Manage Activity feature to archive or delete posts in bulk and quickly clean up your profile

- Facebook’s Manage Activity feature lets you view and remove your Facebook post history quickly and in bulk on the desktop site and mobile app.
- With Manage Activity, you can archive content you don’t want others to see but still want to keep for yourself, with the ability to unarchive those posts at any time.
- You can also use the Facebook tool to trash content, putting it in a deletion bin where it will stay for 30 days before being permanently removed from the platform.
- The Facebook Manage Activity filter also helps you locate specific content by post type, person, or from a specific date range.
Have you ever applied for a job and when asked to link your Facebook profile wonder, “Do I want these people to see my last few posts?”
What about a relationship you wish you could get rid of every photo of? Or maybe you occasionally get passionate about a certain subject, only to realise you’ve gone overboard on posts about it.
Whatever the reason behind you wanting to delete posts, notes, photos, videos and more en masse, there’s good news. Facebook is slowly rolling out a new feature that’s going to make your life a lot easier.
With the Manage Activity feature, you can manage a large group of posts at once, deciding whether to archive or permanently delete them. This saves you the hassle of having to scroll through and delete each individual post.
It’s still currently in beta testing, so you may only have the tool available on the mobile app or website, if either. If you do have access, here’s how to use the Manage Activity feature on the app and site.
How to use Facebook’s Manage Activity feature on the mobile app
1. Open the Facebook app on your phone or tablet.
2. Open the app’s Settings Menu.
3. Tap your name to go to your profile.
4. Select the ellipsis button to open your profile settings menu.
5. Choose Activity Log.
6. In the top menu, tap Manage Activity.
7. In the pop-up window that appears, tap “Your Posts”
8. Check off the posts you no longer want publicly visible.
9. Select either Archive or Trash.
10. If you want to move a post from Archive or Trash, at the top of the “Your Posts” page, select either Archive or Trash, depending upon where you want to move the post to.
11. Once again, select any posts you want to move.
12. At the bottom of the window, you’ll see two options for places to move your posts. Tap Archive or Trash to move it from one location to the other location.
13. Tap Restore to put the post back on your Facebook profile.
How to use Facebook’s Manage Activity feature on the desktop website
1. Log into Facebook.
2. In the upper left corner, click your profile photo.
3. Select See your profile.
4. In the Posts box, select Manage Posts.
5. Click Filters in the top right corner of the pop-up window.
6. Adjust your filters by year, poster, privacy settings, and tagged posts.
7. Check the boxes next to the posts you want to manage or choose “Select All.”
8. Click Next.
9. Choose to Hide Posts, Remove Tags, or Delete Posts.
10. Click Done.
