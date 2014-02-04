How To Use Facebook's Georgeous New 'Paper' App For IPhone

After an announcement last week, Facebook today launched its newest app, called Paper.
The app pulls content from news stories that your friends share on their pages. It also lets you read stories ranging from technology and entertainment through publishers that have partnered with Facebook for this app.
It condenses this information into a gorgeous set of scrolling screens that make reading the information easy.
You can also perform traditional Facebook tasks from within the app, such as post status updates and send messages.
This app has been rumoured for a long time, but for now it is only available for the iPhone. Want to know how to use it?
Once you finish adding stories, this is what your feed will look like. Content from Facebook will appear first.
You'll be able to see if you have friend requests, new messages, or see the activity on your page. Now, swipe down from the top of the screen.
Here's where you can customise your profile. Edit Sections will help you manage the stories you want to read.
By clicking Create Post, you'll be able to write a story that will be shared with your friends in the app.
Go to Settings. You can save stories you want to read for later, adjust how you want to view photos, and much more.
