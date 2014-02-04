How To Use Facebook's Georgeous New 'Paper' App For IPhone

After an announcement last week, Facebook today launched its newest app, called Paper.

The app pulls content from news stories that your friends share on their pages. It also lets you read stories ranging from technology and entertainment through publishers that have partnered with Facebook for this app.

It condenses this information into a gorgeous set of scrolling screens that make reading the information easy.

You can also perform traditional Facebook tasks from within the app, such as post status updates and send messages.

This app has been rumoured for a long time, but for now it is only available for the iPhone. Want to know how to use it?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.