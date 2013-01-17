How To Use Facebook's New Graph Search

The next big thing for Facebook is Graph Search, which is a huge improvement in the social network’s search feature.
Graph Search is currently in beta and will only be available for a few thousand users for the time being. You can sign up to become a tester right here.
Find out how Graph Search works and if it’ll really be a huge hit below:
Produced by William Wei
