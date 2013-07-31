This Excel Trick Lets You Work Across Sheets Without Switching Between Tabs

Microsoft Excel offers many ways for you to manipulate and organise data, including using multiple “sheets” or tabs within the same spreadsheet file.



Occasionally, you may find it useful to be able to quickly add sums across tabs. Luckily, Excel has a function for this too.

Watch below to learn about 3D SUM, a quick way to work with data across sheets:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

