How To Use Evernote, One Of The Most Useful Apps Ever

Evernote is one the most useful apps for the business user, serious student, or anyone else who needs to keep their life in order. With over 5 million users, they must be doing something right.
The mobile version is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android, WebOS, Windows Mobile, and BlackBerry. There’s also an online dashboard and desktop application for Windows and Mac.
The new features keep stacking up. With Evernote you can take text, voice, or photo notes and sync with the cloud. The mobile apps will tag your updates based on location and you can import e-mail attachments to your account.
There’s much more, but we’ll walk you through the basics.
Evernote will automatically tag your notes by location. Tap the icon on the top left of the screen to view each note.
If you receive an e-mail attachment on your phone, you will now have the option to import it to Evernote.
