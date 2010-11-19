How To Use Evernote, One Of The Most Useful Apps Ever

Evernote is one the most useful apps for the business user, serious student, or anyone else who needs to keep their life in order. With over 5 million users, they must be doing something right.



The mobile version is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android, WebOS, Windows Mobile, and BlackBerry. There’s also an online dashboard and desktop application for Windows and Mac.

The new features keep stacking up. With Evernote you can take text, voice, or photo notes and sync with the cloud. The mobile apps will tag your updates based on location and you can import e-mail attachments to your account.

There’s much more, but we’ll walk you through the basics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.