How To Use Dropbox, The Best Free File Storage Service Around

Photo: Dropbox

Dropbox is the popular online file storage service that acts as a virtual hard drive for your data.It’s insanely useful for swapping files with friends and colleagues, or backing up your important stuff and accessing it from any computer or mobile device.



If you’re not using it yet, you should be.

Dropbox gives you 2 GB of storage for free, but if you need more space you can get up to 100 GB for $19.99 per month.

And it’s more than just file sharing and storage. Check out our clever tricks for using Dropbox to do things like manage your passwords and sync your iTunes music across several computers.

We’ll walk you through how to sign up for Dropbox and use it to back up your files. To get started, head to Dropbox’s home page.

If you have a smartphone, you should also download the Dropbox app for iPhone, Android, or BlackBerry. These apps will let you view your documents and upload documents with your phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.