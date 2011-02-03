How To Use Dropbox, The Best Free File Storage Service Around

Photo: Dropbox
Dropbox is the popular online file storage service that acts as a virtual hard drive for your data.It’s insanely useful for swapping files with friends and colleagues, or backing up your important stuff and accessing it from any computer or mobile device.
If you’re not using it yet, you should be.
Dropbox gives you 2 GB of storage for free, but if you need more space you can get up to 100 GB for $19.99 per month.
And it’s more than just file sharing and storage. Check out our clever tricks for using Dropbox to do things like manage your passwords and sync your iTunes music across several computers.
We’ll walk you through how to sign up for Dropbox and use it to back up your files. To get started, head to Dropbox’s home page.
If you have a smartphone, you should also download the Dropbox app for iPhone, Android, or BlackBerry. These apps will let you view your documents and upload documents with your phone.
Dropbox will automatically begin downloading to your computer. Save the .dmg file (Mac) or .exe file (PC) to a location you'll remember.
Open the .dmg or .exe file. For Macs, a window will pop up prompting you to drag Dropbox to the Applications folder. Drag the icon into the folder to install Dropbox.
You'll find the Dropbox icon in your Applications folder in the Finder. Double click it to launch the program.
For Mac users, you'll be asked to enter your computer's password before launching Dropbox. This is because Dropbox needs permission to add a folder to your Home folder. Type in your password and click OK.
Here's your Dropbox folder. It syncs between all computers you install Dropbox on and your online account. (Which we'll show you later)
Now you're ready to start uploading files. Find the ones you want and simply drag and drop them into the Dropbox folder. Dropbox will automatically upload the files to your online account. Easy.
Go back to your Dropbox folder. You can see your newly-uploaded files there. The green check marks mean the sync is complete.
Now let's check out the Dropbox web app. Go back to Dropbox.com and use the log in you created earlier to sign in.
Once the files have uploaded, they will appear in the main menu. If you go back to the Dropbox folder on your desktop, they will be there too. That's very useful for transferring files between multiple computers.
Now let's check out Dropbox's iPhone app. Download it from the link provided below. After the download, tap the icon to launch the app.
This is the My Dropbox menu where you can view all your files and folders. Tap on a file to view it.
Tap the camera icon at the bottom of My Dropbox. This will let you upload a new photo to your account.
Your photo will begin uploading immediately. When it's finished, you can tap it from your My Dropbox list to view. You can also access it from your account online or your computer.
