You're probably using your deodorant all wrong

Shutterstock If you’re sweating too much, there is an easier way.

It’s part of your normal morning routine: You shower, brush your teeth, and apply your underarm antiperspirant or deodorant every day.

But did you know that the time of day you apply your antiperspirant matters? It’s true!

If you read the label of any clinical-strength deodorant or take advice from a life tips website, they will tell you: the best time to put on your antiperspirant or deodorant is at night, before you go to bed.

That’s because it takes time for your antiperspirant to work its magic and close your armpit’s sweat ducts. After this process happens, good antiperspirants and deodorants usually last 24-48 hours, so you’ll have plenty of dry times ahead after application.

Additionally, Lifehacker says that sweat glands are more active in the morning, increasing the likelihood you’ll sweat off your antiperspirant before it even has time to clog your sweat ducts and start working correctly. Guys with a lot of underarm hair might consider trimming or shaving it so that the deodorant can be applied more easily — but this is entirely personal preference.

If you’re concerned your morning shower will remove the antiperspirant effects of the night before, worry not: they will continue working their magic, as the aluminium salts have already clogged the sweat ducts.

So there you have it: apply deodorant at night for maximum effect.

