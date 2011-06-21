How To Use Startup Decide.com To Predict Gadget Price Changes And Buy Stuff Cheap

Decide.com is a brand new site that hopes to make buying gadgets simpler because you’ll know whether prices are on the way up or on the way down.

It has built-in algorithms (like Kayak and Bing Travel) to help you find a new gadget for cheap and avoid buyer’s remorse.

Click here to learn how to use Decide to get gadgets for cheap >

Decide was founded by Oren Etzioni, the guy behind Farecast (a plane ticket prediction service), and is backed by $8.5 million in venture capital funding from Madrona Venture Group and Maveron.

One very unique feature that Decide offers is that it analyses product cycles so it can tell you when to “wait for the new model.”

Of course, premium new cell phones and video games aren’t going to see many changes in terms of price fluctuations (so they haven’t been built into Decide quite yet), but for TVs, cameras, and computers, Decide should be your first stop before buying.

Decide is really to use. Check out our quick walkthrough of the new site.

