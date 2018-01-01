Here’s how data, analytics, and harnessing the lessons of other industries can power your business in the modern economy

Whether it’s companies like Amazon, Ebay or Netflix using past behaviour to deliver new options, Uber offering convenience and value, health companies offering better patient outcomes, or the myriad of other companies and industries embracing data, analytics, and learnings to deliver better outcomes for customers, there is a commonality of purpose.

That is, all this data and analysis, the frameworks established to empower insight and drive outcomes, is all about the reduction of friction points between company and customer to release energy, and to drive increased efficiency in businesses and individuals’ lives.

This is why such a diverse group of industries like telecommunications, technology, health, education, media, and entertainment can all be grouped together in an ecosystem where they can share learnings, experience, and knowledge, which is transferable across companies and industries.

It drives better outcomes and is a win-win for businesses and their customers both from a B2B and consumer standpoint.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Clare Morgan says that a number of companies are starting from a position where they know there's value in their data, but they don’t have a strong data strategy.

“They know there's value in their data, but they don't know how to unlock it because they actually don't even know what their data strategy is,” Morgan says. “So, companies need to start with the basics: What sort of data do they collect? Why are they collecting it? What problems is the company trying to solve and how might data analysis help? There are other important considerations regarding data architecture and governance, too. What are the data flows? How does the company govern the quality of that data throughout its life cycle, and so on.”

Having addressed these important questions, Morgan says, companies can then start to really understand their data and put it to work.

Putting data to work

There is little point having data if you are unsure how to leverage it to create value for your business – and this begins at the strategic level. EY’s Chris Mazzei says in the report, “analytics is not a technology issue, it’s a strategy and operational issue”.

This is exactly what the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions argues in its paper, “Creating a treasure trove of data for health plans”. The company argues the future of health includes a “world where health data is interoperable, continuously updated, and reflects much deeper insights into the drivers of health and health care costs.

Deloitte says at present the data on a person’s health and the quality of the health care they receive is scattered across many disparate systems, which means it is not possible to use the data to receive a holistic diagnostic and solutions-based approach.

But the future of health is in putting that data to work by combining the sources of data with an analytical framework to generate real-time insights, Deloitte says. These insights will be “driven by radically interoperable data and AI”, which will allow the early identification of illness and thus enable health care professionals to “intervene much more quickly”.

Deloitte says the future of health plans will be focused on wellbeing, care delivery and care enablement and data will be utilised to “reduce the cost of care, streamline process, and achieve better outcomes” for patients and the companies providing the care.

Given the growing size of health care in the economy and the costs associated with it, prompt processing and payment of health claims is important to ensure operational functionality at a provider level and more timely payments for patients.

That’s why Commonwealth Bank of Australia has formed a partnership with Australian medical technology provider, Whitecoat, to deliver a best-in-class integrated payment and healthcare directory solution. The platform is called CommBank Health Claim and it allows patients and healthcare providers to submit claims, book appointments and approve payments

In the same way Deloitte argues the future of health is focussed on wellbeing and care delivery, CBA Business and Private Banking group executive Adam Bennett says the bank’s CommBank Health Claim, “helps patients make informed decisions when they need a medical health service, and significantly simplifies the claiming and payment process to make it a one-touch, Uber-like user experience”.

And in doing this, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia together with Whitecoat believes it can “improve the choice, transparency and well-being of the healthcare of all Australians,” Whitecoat CEO Matthew Donnellan said in a press release.

Sport also gives us a window into the functionality of data and its crossover with outcomes for teams and their players. We could think of teams and players as analogous for a company and its customers, and there are learnings for industry and businesses more broadly.

Take the GPS trackers, which are commonly used in team sports these days. These GPS devices are used to track and assess player movements to not only monitor their performance, but also to manage them physically.

In a piece “Q&A: What does GPS data tell us?” Simon Legg, editor at AFLPlayers.com.au, sat down with an unnamed high performance manager from an Australian Rules Football club to discuss how this data was used.

Increasingly, like businesses in 2019, AFL teams have access to global data at a team level, but it’s the individual players they are interested in. While they collect data on any given game day, it’s the consequence of the data they collect that then allows them to manage a player’s “load at training during the week depending on who he is playing on or the specific role he needs to play”.

You could think of that as understanding a customer and delivering options to drive an outcome, which is mutually beneficial to the company (the team) and the customer (the player in this case). This is like the nudges companies give you to buy, to engage, and in the future, to improve your situation.

Data allows for a better relationship between team and player because it helps team management understand where the player is at – just like companies and customers. Data and its analysis sits right at the heart of this relationship.

Success comes when the customer remains at the heart of the journey

Arguably, Netflix, Amazon, Uber, and other companies who have thrived in recent years, all share a commonality of customer centricity and creation of value as a strong driver of their business plans. Data and analytics have been a key part of that success.

Likewise, Australia’s SEEK, an online employment portal, has been successful by re-orienting toward the customer through data and analytics. Antony Ugoni, director of global matching and analytics at SEEK, says in the AT Kearney report the company’s leadership empowered an organisational-wide recognition of customer centricity and “the importance of data and the opportunity that lies therein to help candidates find great roles and help hirers find great candidates”.

The result was that SEEK, “began with a marketing and sales bias that learned to leverage analytics to create and capture value”.

In the same way that customer centricity may be paramount to SEEK or other sales and marketing-based organisations, data and analytics go together to make smarter companies and networks across a broad sweep of industries.

One of the big changes in corporate culture as tech has empowered digitisation, data collection, deeper insights, start-ups, and disruptors, is the recognition that customers are an asset of the business and need to be maintained and serviced – just like other assets of an organisation.

Smarter companies learn by observing what other companies across a broad scope of the economy are doing. That observation will highlight where there is a win-win or virtuous feedback loop in collecting data, using AI, or other methods to gain insight which, in turn, allows for the kind of personalisation that has become ubiquitous – and demanded by consumer and business clients – in today’s economy. In doing this, both the company and the customer win.

A survey by Dresner Advisory shows that telecommunications is leading the way when it comes to utilising the kind of big data that helps drive increased connection between organisations and their customers, with 87% of telcos surveyed saying they benefit from big data.

Source: Dresner Advisory Services LLC, Big Data Analytics Market Survey

Financial services, technology, and healthcare are adopting data in varying degrees, but there is a clear opportunity for education to move up the maturity curve, with just 25% accessing data efficiently at present.

But it’s not a big step for educators to start tracking a set of behaviours, which help identify learning needs in students, or to use data to better analyse and understand the ways in which students learn and in doing so tailor their learning program into a competency-based framework. In that way students can achieve the best results possible and perhaps do so without some of the stress associated with untargeted learning methods.