How to use your Chromecast without a Wi-Fi connection, and cast all of your favourite content even without internet

eclipse_images/Getty Images

You can use your Chromecast device without Wi-Fi, and still cast all of your favourite content to your TV from another device.

If you can’t connect to Wi-Fi, you can still stream to your Chromecast by using Guest Mode on the Google Home app, mirroring your Android device’s screen, or connecting a cord from your device to your TV.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Google Chromecast, like Amazon Fire Stick and Roku, is a simple plug-in device that can turn your TV into a smart TV. With Chromecast, you can cast just about anything from your phone to your TV. That means Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, Google Photos, and more.

Typically, you connect to your Chromecast using Wi-Fi. But if you’re in an area where your Wi-Fi is weak or spotty, you may have trouble connecting to your Chromecast. And if your Wi-Fi goes out entirely, you might think you can’t play anything. Well, luckily, that instinct is actually incorrect.

How to use Chromecast without Wi-Fi



You can use Chromecast without any Wi-Fi connectivity. In fact, there are a few different ways to do it.

Use Guest Mode



Guest Mode is the easiest way to connect to Chromecast without Wi-Fi. The feature was originally intended to allow guests in your home to hook up to your Chromecast without connecting to your private Wi-Fi network, but it also works if your phone can’t connect to your Wi-Fi network.

Newer models of Chromecast actually come with a built-in Wi-Fi signal of their own, and when someone who isn’t on the Wi-Fi network tries to cast to it, it broadcasts a PIN via an audio signal at a frequency we can’t hear. This PIN allows that device to connect and stream content to the Chromecast.

To check if your Chromecast has Guest Mode, and enable it if it does, follow these steps:

1. Open the Google Home app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the name of your device.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Open Google Home and tap the name of your device.

3. Tap the “Settings” button, which looks like a gear, in the top right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the ‘Settings’ button.

4. Scroll down to “Device settings” and look for a setting called “Guest Mode.” If you don’t see Guest mode listed, unfortunately, your device doesn’t have the feature.

If you do see Guest Mode listed, and there is already a PIN displayed underneath, that means Guest Mode is already enabled â€” go to the app you want to stream content from and cast as you normally would.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Find the Guest Mode setting and look for the PIN to see if it’s on.

5. If you see Guest Mode listed but there’s no PIN displayed, that means you have the ability to cast in Guest Mode but you still need to turn it on. Tap “Guest Mode” and toggle the switch at the top of the screen to the “On” position, then cast your content as you normally would.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Toggle the guest mode switch to ‘On.’

Mirror an Android device



If you have an Android that runs Android KitKat 4.4.2 or later, you can just mirror what’s on your Android phone directly to the Chromecast. Here’s how:

1. On your Android device, open the Google Home app.

2. Tap the menu in the top right corner of the screen, which looks like three horizontal lines.

3. Tap “Cast Screen/Audio.”

4. Choose the name of your Chromecast from the menu.

5. You can now begin playing whatever you want to play on your Android â€” it should appear on the TV as well.

Use a wired connection instead



Even if you have decent Wi-Fi in your house, it’s possible that your TV could be sitting in a dead spot. If that happens, it could mean your Chromecast is unable to connect to Wi-Fi at all.

If this happens, don’t worry â€” you don’t have to rearrange the whole room. Chromecast can connect to the internet via an ethernet cable instead. Of course, you’ll need to get an ethernet cable with a USB connection on the other end for this to work.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.