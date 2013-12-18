I Spent A Month On Infidelity Dating Site Ashley Madison And Was Pleasantly Surprised By How Nice It Was

Ashley Madison Ashley Madison cheating site

I’m happily married. But if I wasn’t and I wanted to spice up my life with a bout of infidelity, there are several dating websites designed with that in mind.

One of the best-known cheating sites is Ashley Madison. Curious about what it’s like to use such a site, I went undercover (so to speak) for a month on Ashley Madison to take a look inside.

Because I was posing, I was as respectful as possible. I didn’t respond to emails or look at everyone’s private photos. Obviously, I didn’t actually date anyone either.

That said, I was pleasantly surprised by how easy the site was to use. Given its emphasis on sex, I was also surprised by how respectful and NOT pornographic everyone was.

That said, need to warn you: the following slides do contain some racy and sexual content.

