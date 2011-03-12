How To Use Bump For Swapping Business Cards On Your Smartphone

Photo: clared23 via Flickr

There are plenty of apps for group sharing at a distance, but what about sharing with others when you’re right next to them?Bump Technologies LLC has been trying for a few years to make their flagship app, Bump, the equivalent of a digital high-five.



Bump has traditionally only shared contact information when you and a friend open the app on your respective iDevices and bump fists while holding them.

But recently Bump has expanded to include swapping social media information, photos, and music.

We took a look at the latest version of Bump for iPhone. It’s also free for Android.

