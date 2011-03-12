How To Use Bump For Swapping Business Cards On Your Smartphone

Ellis Hamburger
Obama Bump

Photo: clared23 via Flickr

There are plenty of apps for group sharing at a distance, but what about sharing with others when you’re right next to them?Bump Technologies LLC has been trying for a few years to make their flagship app, Bump, the equivalent of a digital high-five.

Bump has traditionally only shared contact information when you and a friend open the app on your respective iDevices and bump fists while holding them.

But recently Bump has expanded to include swapping social media information, photos, and music.

We took a look at the latest version of Bump for iPhone. It’s also free for Android.

Here is Bump. Tap it, and once it loads, enter in your contact information

Now learn how to share messages and photos with groups of friends

Check out our list of the best group messaging apps out right now→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.