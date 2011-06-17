How To Quit Annoying Your Twitter Followers

Carrot Top

Buffer is a cool new online service built to help you do one thing: stop spamming your Twitter followers.It doesn’t prevent you from tweeting out mindless dribble, but instead it sucks in your tweets and sends them out at specific times throughout the day that you designate.



This way, the dozens of cat videos and links you’re sharing every day don’t overflow someone’s Twitter feed at any specific time. (Remember Cute Roulette?)

We all know this is the best way to get unfollowed.

Buffer is perfect for over-zealous sharers, and also for small businesses and companies looking to share lots of stuff without scaring Twitter followers away.

Combined with great mobile implementations, bookmarklets, and browser extensions, sharing links with Buffer is a piece of cake.

Once you’re tweeting, Buffer also has analytics to help you see how many people you’re reaching with your tweets.

Follow our simple guide to learn how to use Buffer.

