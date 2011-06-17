How To Quit Annoying Your Twitter Followers

Ellis Hamburger
Buffer is a cool new online service built to help you do one thing: stop spamming your Twitter followers.It doesn’t prevent you from tweeting out mindless dribble, but instead it sucks in your tweets and sends them out at specific times throughout the day that you designate.

This way, the dozens of cat videos and links you’re sharing every day don’t overflow someone’s Twitter feed at any specific time. (Remember Cute Roulette?)

We all know this is the best way to get unfollowed.

Buffer is perfect for over-zealous sharers, and also for small businesses and companies looking to share lots of stuff without scaring Twitter followers away.

Combined with great mobile implementations, bookmarklets, and browser extensions, sharing links with Buffer is a piece of cake.

Once you’re tweeting, Buffer also has analytics to help you see how many people you’re reaching with your tweets.

Follow our simple guide to learn how to use Buffer.

Enter in an email address and password to sign up. We love how simple this process is.

Next, add your Twitter account

You're ready to start tweeting. Type something in or add links using the URL shortener, and the tweet will be added to your Buffer.

Once you're tweeting, check the Analytics tab to see how many times you've been re-tweeted, and how many people you've reached to that effect.

Once you install the Buffer extension for your mobile phone or web browser, you might not even have to go to BufferApp.com again

Buffer's free package lets you tweet 10 times per day, which is enough for many. Here are some premium packages for companies and small businesses

Now that you've learned how to use Buffer...

