Use Your Keyboard To Create Music That Doesn't Suck Using Startup BreakoutBand

BreakoutBand is a cool new startup attempting to revolutionise the online gaming space by making music creation and sharing dead simple.



We spoke to CEO Dave Moricca the other day about how social music gaming is going to be the next big thing. Today, we dig into the details of how BreakoutBand lets you take control of your own online music studio to make music and then share it with friends.

Watch below to hear Moricca talk about how music creation works in BreakoutBand, and how users always come back for more.

Don’t Miss The Full Interview With BreakoutBand’s Dave Moricca >

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and William Wei

