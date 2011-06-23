The Google Docs Integration We've Been Waiting For Is Finally Here

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

In April we wrote “Box.net Makes Document Sharing Easy, But Still Can’t Compete With Google Docs.”Today, however, Box.net made a huge announcement about online collaboration.



Box.net is now almost completely integrated with Google Docs for collaborating with friends or in the workplace.

We love Google Docs, so this is a welcome friendship.

Now, you can not only create Google Docs within Box.net (like spreadsheets, slideshows, or text documents) but you can also edit them live with others. Box added real-time collaboration on Box docs too.

If you’re unfamiliar with the service, Box.net is a online collaboration tool that companies like Pandora, PBS, Dell, T-Mobile, and other companies use to make creating and sharing documents, tracking projects, and archiving versions of documents simple.

But it’s also for regular people too who want to collaborate together on projects and documents.

Box has over 6 million users and is storing over 600 million documents, so this is a pretty big deal. If you already have Word or Excel documents stored in your Box account, you can edit those in real-time using Google tools as well.

This move could be a knockout punch to Microsoft’s cloud document service Office 365 debuting next week.

In lieu of today’s announcement, we’ll show you how to take advantage of all the new features Box.net’s Google Docs integration has to offer.

