How To Create A Custom Email Address For Any Occasion With Bouncr

Photo: bouncr

Out of all the startups being featured at SXSW this week, this one really stood out.Bouncr is an email shortening service — think of it as bit.ly for email — that creates a unique address that is automatically forwarded to your inbox.



It’s easy to use, and there’s no sign up required. Just enter your email address on Bouncr’s home page and click “Go.” You’re new address is created immediately, and you’ll receive a confirmation email, so hang on to that.

What’s the point of this? You can use Bouncr as a filter for your spam messages or keep your actual email address private from strangers. Bouncr also lets you customise your email address for free, so you can create new ones for any occasion.

And if you get sick of the emails you’re receiving from Bouncr, you can unlink your email address at any time and create a new one.

Here’s what Bouncer looks like. It couldn’t be more simple:

