AVG's Backup Service Is Nothing Special Unless You're Paranoid About Security

Security software giant AVG just announced their first offering in the online backup category, AVG LiveKive.



We’ll walk you through the service so you can see exactly how it works and if it’s right for you.

The new service will directly compete with Dropbox, Box.net, etc. because it provides online backup as well as a suite of sharing tools so you can share files with others.

AVG may be a little late to the game, but the company’s flagship security software is solid, so we assume LiveKive will be more of the same.

One thing we don’t understand is why LiveKive is pitching itself as an alternative to external hard drives, and not an alternative to other popular services like Dropbox. Online storage has its pros and cons (vs. local storage), but the real competitor is Dropbox, not external hard drive makers.

We tried out LiveKive and it works, but nothing really makes it stand out among its online storage competitors besides its focus on big-budget security and reliability.

LiveKive automatically backs up your files incrementally (only file changes are uploaded), so you never have to worry about scheduling backups or monitoring files. The service syncs all the computers in your household, and you can access these files remotely using an online interface.

AVG is offering an app for iOS and Android to access and sync files over the air, and “military-grade encryption” to protect your files online.

There is a 30 day free trial you can sign up for which includes 5GB of storage, as well as a few tiers of storage like $49.99 for 25GB/year or unlimited storage for $79.99/year (Less than 500GB means unlimited, according to LiveKive’s terms of service).

One unique feature of LiveKive is the “zero knowledge” functionality. If you sign up for this feature, AVG won’t have any access to your files and/or your password. Sounds like a great perk for the privacy-obsessed, but if you forget your password, AVG won’t be able to help you.

(Via Business Wire)

