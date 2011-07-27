How To Apply For Your Next Job In Less Than A Minute Using LinkedIn

Photo: Screenshot
Linked in launched a new plugin yesterday that allows job seekers to apply for their next gig using the information in their LinkedIn profile.Employers can add the buttons to their job boards and get an applicant’s information emailed directly to them or submitted to a database.
LinkedIn partnered with several companies to launch the service such as Netflix, LivingSocial, and Photobucket.
You can bet more companies will add the button now that it’s available to all employers for free.
It’s not the most complicated process in the world (that’s the point), but we’ll walk you through everything you need to do before and after you apply using your LinkedIn profile.
First, you need to make sure you're signed in to LinkedIn. Go to linkedin.com and enter your information. Now let's find a job!
Netflix is one of the first companies to offer Apply With LinkedIn, so we'll search there. When you see a job you're interested in, click it to see the full description. (This will vary depending on where you're looking for a job.)
Before your application is sent, you have the opportunity to make last-minute tweaks to your profile. (Some employers may ask you to fill in a cover letter too.)
Success! Now comes the cool part. After you apply to a job, LinkedIn looks at your connections to see if you know anyone already affiliated with the company. They'll pop up in the box right here. If you want to make a personal greeting, you can send one of your contacts a LinkedIn message asking more about the position you just applied to.
Here's your list of jobs you applied to using LinkedIn. You can click the link shown here to go back to the job description.
Using Apply With LinkedIn saves a ton of time and hassle, but will do you no good if your profile is incomplete. Take some time before your job hunt to make sure all your skills, experience, education, references, etc. are filled in and up to date.
You should also take advantage of your current LinkedIn connections. As you just saw, LinkedIn shows you who in your network works at or is connected to the company you just applied to. Sending a quick personal greeting will help set you apart from other job seekers.
