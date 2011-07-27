How To Apply For Your Next Job In Less Than A Minute Using LinkedIn

This is an example of what it looks like when you apply using your LinkedIn profile.

Photo: Screenshot

Linked in launched a new plugin yesterday that allows job seekers to apply for their next gig using the information in their LinkedIn profile.Employers can add the buttons to their job boards and get an applicant’s information emailed directly to them or submitted to a database.



LinkedIn partnered with several companies to launch the service such as Netflix, LivingSocial, and Photobucket.

You can bet more companies will add the button now that it’s available to all employers for free.

It’s not the most complicated process in the world (that’s the point), but we’ll walk you through everything you need to do before and after you apply using your LinkedIn profile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.